Journal Article

Citation

Gorman E, DiMaggio C, Frangos S, Klein M, Berry C, Bukur M. J. Surg. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jss.2020.07.070

PMID

32838972

Abstract

We thank Dr Malhotra et al. for their thoughtful consideration of our manuscript "Elderly Patients With Cervical Spine Fractures After Ground Level Falls Are at Risk for Blunt Cerebrovascular Injury." We found that blunt cerebrovascular injury (BCVI) occurred less frequently in elderly patients with isolated cervical spine fractures after ground level falls but was associated with a comparable rate of post-traumatic stroke (presumed to be attributed to BCVI) compared to other mechanisms. We concluded that low injury mechanism should not preclude BCVI screening in the presence of cervical spine fractures.


Language: en
