Citation
Fisher CA, Galbraith G, Hocking A, May A, O'Brien E, Willis K. Womens Health (Lond. Engl.) 2020; 16: e1745506520952285.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32840178
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Assisting patients who are experiencing family violence is an important issue for health services. Rates of screening for family violence in general hospital settings in Australia are unclear. This study was conducted to obtain data on hospital family violence screening rates and health service users' perceptions of the screening process, in a large metropolitan hospital in Australia.
Keywords
hospital; disclosure; domestic violence; social work; family violence; screening; health service; psychology