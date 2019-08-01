Abstract

Harmful drinking causes serious consequences to social security as well as physical and mental health of the general public. The Global Burden of Disease Study (2017) showed that the number of alcohol-related deaths in China in 2017 was 1.82 times higher than that in 1990, and the population attributable fraction increased by 44.13%. The burden of disease caused by drinking alcohol had been increasing. By comparing with the comprehensive intervention strategy of restricting harmful drinking put forward by the World Health Organization, we suggest that the current interventions that need to be improved in China should include several aspects below: (1) strengthening the control of alcohol production, marketing and circulation, (2) restricting the availability of alcohol products for minors through enterprise self-discipline, laws and regulations, parents and school health education, (3) bridging gaps in appropriate techniques and services for alcohol restriction/abstinence in the health care system, (4) providing services such as rapid screening of alcohol dependence and short abstinence interventions, (5) strengthening restrictions on alcohol advertising especially in new media (e.g., online and social media) marketing practices for alcohol products, (6) conducting scientific research and evaluation on alcohol tax-related issues, and (7) regularly reviewing alcohol prices related to inflation and income levels.

Language: zh