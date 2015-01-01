Abstract

During major flooding in June/July 2018, the Mabi Memorial Hospital in Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan was flooded and patients were stranded in the hospital. Peace Winds Japan, a non-governmental organization, collaborated with the Japanese Disaster Medical Assistance Team and Self-Defense Force Public to transport 8 critical patients from the hospital by helicopter. Ultimately, 54 patients and hospital staff members were safely evacuated. The evacuation was accomplished without any casualties, despite the severe conditions. Public and private organizations can work together and continue to seek ways to collaborate and cooperate in disaster settings.

