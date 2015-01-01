Abstract

Aggression takes several forms and can be offensive or defensive. Aggression between animals of the same species or society aims to inflict harm upon another for the purpose of protecting a resource such as food, reproductive partners, territory, or status. This chapter explores the neurobiology of aggression. We summarize the behavior of aggression, rodent models of aggression, and the correlates of aggressive behavior in the context of neuroendocrinology, neurotransmitter systems, and neurocircuitry. Translational implications of rodent studies are briefly discussed, applying basic research to brain imaging data and therapeutic approaches to conditions where aggression is problematic.

