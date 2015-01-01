Abstract

The neural mechanisms of sleep, a fundamental biological behavior from invertebrates to humans, have been a long-standing mystery and present an enormous challenge. Gradually, perspectives on the neurobiology of sleep have been more various with the technical innovations over the recent decades, and studies have now identified many specific neural circuits that selectively regulate the initiation and maintenance of wake, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, and non-REM (NREM) sleep. The cholinergic system in basal forebrain (BF) that fire maximally during waking and REM sleep is one of the key neuromodulation systems related to waking and REM sleep. Here we outline the recent progress of the BF cholinergic system in sleep-wake cycle. The intricate local connectivity and multiple projections to other cortical and subcortical regions of the BF cholinergic system elaborately presented here form a conceptual framework for understanding the coordinating effects with the dissecting regions. This framework also provides evidences regarding the relationships between the general anesthesia and wakefulness/sleep cycle focusing on the neural circuitry of unconsciousness induced by anesthetic drugs.

Language: en