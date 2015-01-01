Abstract

Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) has been shown to be more prevalent among populations living with HIV. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) adherence is crucial for populations living with HIV as it significantly increases the likelihood of attaining and maintaining viral suppression. Previous findings on the association between CSA and ART adherence have been mixed. The current mixed-methods systematic review aimed to identify quantitative and qualitative studies from CINAHL, PsycInfo, PubMed, and Web of Science examining the relationship between CSA and ART adherence. Authors were also contacted if relevant data were unpublished. Studies had to be published from January 1, 2000 to April 1, 2019, written in English, and examined CSA as an exposure and ART adherence as an outcome. Four domains were combined: (1) childhood sexual abuse; (2) child; (3) antiretroviral; and (4) adherence. Eight quantitative and two qualitative studies were retained. The results showed that four quantitative studies found no association while the other four found factors such as timing of victimization, mental health and gender influenced the association between CSA and ART adherence. Themes emerging from the qualitative studies included use of ART evoking memories of CSA; CSA impacting mental health; and mental health treatment improving ART adherence. Mixed insights included the intricate links between CSA and ART adherence and the role of external factors on the relationship. ART adherence intervention programs may be needed for people who have experienced CSA. However, future studies are needed that will examine the association between CSA and ART adherence and include subgroup analyses.

