Abstract

AIMS: Understanding contexts in which social harms from drinking occur can help develop context-based harm reduction efforts. However, there is little knowledge of specific drinking contexts where such harms occur and whether these are gender or age specific. We aimed to investigate associations of a range of drinking contexts and social harms from drinking among young adults at age 30.



METHODS: We used data from 2187 30-year-old adults. Latent constructs of gender-specific drinking contexts were created using factor analysis. We performed multivariate logistic regression between drinking contexts and a range of social harms from drinking, separately by gender.



RESULTS: After accounting for social roles and binge drinking, gender-specific solitary drinking contexts ('home drinking' for men and 'daytime drinking' for women) were positively associated with marital problems and problems with other family members and friends. Conversely, 'social drinking' was not. Work-related drinking among men was associated with marital/intimate relationship problems and friendship problems. After accounting for mental health symptoms, women's home drinking was associated with marital problems.



CONCLUSION: We found that experiences of social harms from drinking at 30 years differ depending on the drinker's gender and context. Our findings suggest that risky contexts and associated harms are still significant among 30-year-old adults, indicating that a range of gender-specific drinking contexts should be represented in harm reduction campaigns. The current findings also highlight the need to consider gender to inform context-based harm reduction measures and to widen the age target for these beyond emerging adults.

Language: en