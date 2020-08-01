Abstract

Since France was put into lockdown on 17 March 2020 in an unprecedented step to attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus, there has been a sharp fall in the number of psychiatric emergency admissions despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has increased stress levels. The first part of this study shows the reorganisation and adaptation of mental health services to meet the needs in the psychiatric department. The second part is a brief analysis of patient flows to CPOA and the presentation of different hypotheses explaining these disruptions during lockdown. Finally, this study discusses the facts of three clinical cases during this period.

