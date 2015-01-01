|
Citation
Slakoff DC, Aujla W, PenzeyMoog E. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32844303
Abstract
COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, has led to worldwide uncertainty. Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs (Cave, 2020; Partington, 2020), and some medical health professionals in COVID-19 "hotspots" are experiencing depression and anxiety due to extreme workload (Gold, 2020). Within this context, another pressing issue has come to the fore: domestic violence (DV) and intimate partner violence (IPV) victims and survivors are being asked to shelter in place with their abusers.Footnote 1,Footnote 2 Extant research indicates that disaster situations tend to place IPV victims at greater risk (Buttell & Carney, 2009; Lauve-Moon & Ferreira, 2017). While both men and women face IPV, statistics indicate women are at higher risk and more likely to be killed by male perpetrators. In Canada, a woman or girl is killed every 2.5 days, on average, usually by a current or former male partner (Dawson, Sutton, Carrigan, & Grand'Maison, 2018). Thus, this Commentary is written with female victims in mind.
