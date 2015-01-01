|
Citation
Mansfield A, Inness EL, Danells CJ, Jagroop D, Bhatt T, Huntley AH. BMJ Open 2020; 10(8): e038073.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32847916
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Falls risk poststroke is highest soon after discharge from rehabilitation. Reactive balance training (RBT) aims to improve control of reactions to prevent falling after a loss of balance. In healthy older adults, a single RBT session can lead to lasting improvements in reactive balance control and prevent falls in daily life. While increasing the dose of RBT does not appear to lead to additional benefit for healthy older adults, stroke survivors, who have more severely impaired balance control, may benefit from a higher RBT dose. Our long-term goal is to determine the optimal dose of RBT in people with subacute stroke. This assessor-blinded pilot randomised controlled trial aims to inform the design of a larger trial to address this long-term goal.
Language: en
Keywords
rehabilitation medicine; stroke; stroke medicine