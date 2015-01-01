Abstract

PURPOSE: Exposure to childhood maltreatment is not uncommon, and is linked to both short-term and long-term health problems. Population-based surveys for adolescent samples provide excellent opportunities for addressing the substantial burden of early-life adversities, because collecting information close in time to exposure may increase accuracy of assessment. Still few large studies have been conducted, following individuals through adolescence. Therefore, the UEVO cohort was created with the aim of investigating prevalence of child maltreatment throughout childhood and adolescence, and its effects on health and functioning in a long-term perspective in a representative sample of Norwegian adolescents.



PARTICIPANTS: The baseline for the cohort includes a representative sample of 9240 Norwegian adolescents (response rate 86.6%) aged 12-16 years, surveyed in January and February 2019. The cohort to be followed over time comprises the 5502 adolescents who agreed to be recontacted for subsequent data collection waves.



FINDINGS TO DATE: The overall prevalence figures from the first wave of measurement have been published in a comprehensive national report on child maltreatment in Norway.



FUTURE PLANS: A second study wave will commence in 2021, including about half of the original cohort (longitudinal), as well as a new sample starting at age 12. For participants above age 16, original survey data will be connected to national registries (pending indvidual consent), enabling the study of real-life functioning within the areas of healthcare utilisation, school drop-out, work-force participation and prescription of medication.

