Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This paper provides comprehensive normative data stratified by language preference and age on the components of the National Hockey League (NHL) Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) in a multilingual sample of professional ice hockey players and compares the findings from a paper form of the NHL SCAT5 with an electronic (App) version of the tool.

METHODS: A total of 1924 male NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) players (ages 17-41) were assessed during preseason medical evaluations (baseline); 1881 were assessed with the NHL SCAT5 App via tablet and 43 received the paper version of the NHL Modified SCAT5.

RESULTS: No significant differences between the App and paper modes of administration emerged in a subsample of English preference players. Significant SCAT5 differences among language preference groups emerged on measures of cognitive functioning (Immediate Memory,Concentration). No language preference differences emerged on the Delayed Recall component. Using age as a continuous variable, older participants outperformed younger players on Immediate Memory, Delayed Recall and Concentration. Players wearing skates demonstrated significantly more modified Balance Error Scoring System (mBESS) total errors than barefoot players. Normative data tables for language preference groups are presented.

CONCLUSIONS: Significant differences were found between English and non-English language preference groups on the components of SCAT5, which suggest that language-specific normative data, rather than aggregated normative data, are preferable when interpreting test scores. Similarly, age-specific normative data tables may provide greater precision in data interpretation. Due to clear ceiling effects on the mBESS single leg and tandem stances, players should not be tested while wearing skates.

