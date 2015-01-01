|
Clark SL, Palmer AN, Akin BA, Dunkerley S, Brook J. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 108: e104660.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32854054
BACKGROUND: Placement stability while in foster care has important implications for children's permanency and well-being. Though a majority of youth have adequate placement stability while in foster care, a substantial minority experience multiple moves during their time in care. Research on correlates of placement instability has demonstrated a relationship between externalizing behaviors and placement instability. Likewise, evidence suggests higher levels of trauma are associated with increased externalizing behaviors. However, few studies have examined the relationship between trauma symptoms and placement instability.
foster care; placement instability; Placement stability; trauma assessment; trauma symptoms