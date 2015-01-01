Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child protective services (CPS) case records contain a vast amount of narrative information that is underutilized for estimating risk, conceptualizing family needs, and planning for services.

OBJECTIVE: The current study applied a novel method for quantifying family-level severity of maltreatment and non-maltreatment-related adversity types to narrative information reflecting a family's full CPS history.

PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Cases were randomly sampled (N = 100) from two regions of Connecticut that were referred over a specified 6-month period.

METHODS: De-identified data were extracted through comprehensive chart review of electronic and paper case records. The Yale-Vermont Adversity in Childhood Scale (Y-VACS; Holbrook et al., 2015) was used to quantify adversity severity across a range of intrafamilial and extrafamilial experiences.

RESULTS: Several family-level adversity severity ratings were associated with administrative data on allegations and investigative outcomes. Poly-victimization (β =.47, p <.001) and poly-deprivation (β =.25, p =.005) significantly predicted total allegation types and total substantiation types (β =.30, p =.002; β =.26, p =.008, respectively) across the case history. Poly-victimization significantly predicted the presence of a new allegation within 12 months of the index report, OR = 1.72, SE =.25, p =.027.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the feasibility of a novel method that uses narrative case record information to quantify severity of maltreatment and non-maltreatment-related adversity types, as well as cumulative measures of threat- and deprivation-based adversities at the family level. Implications for utilizing case record data to inform CPS intervention are discussed.

