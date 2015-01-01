|
Citation
Liang Y, Zhou Y, Ruzek JI, Liu Z. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 108: e104691.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32854057
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Exposure to childhood trauma can cause psychopathology and negative psychosocial outcomes across the lifespan. Rural-to-urban migrant children are commonly exposed to traumatic experiences (TEs). However, no study has comprehensively examined patterns of childhood trauma in Chinese culture. The current study aimed to examine patterns of childhood trauma exposure among Chinese rural-to-urban migrant children.
Language: en
Keywords
childhood trauma; Chinese; internalizing and externalizing behaviors; latent class analysis; migrant children