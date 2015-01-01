|
Citation
|
Xue H, Fang Q, Zhong J, Shao ZP. Comput. Intell. Neurosci. 2020; 2020: e4529131.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32849863 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In this paper, a time-delayed fractional order adaptive sliding mode control algorithm is proposed for a two-wheel self-balancing vehicle system. The closed-loop system is proved based on the Lyapunov-Razumikhin function. The switching function is designed to make the system robust when facing uncertainties and external disturbances. It is designed to avoid monotonically increasing gains and can handle state-dependent uncertainties without a prior bound. The two-wheel self-balancing vehicle used in the experiment consists of a gyroscope MPU-6050 and accelerometer, a motor driving circuit composed of a motor driving chip TB6612FNG, and STM32F103x8B that is selected as the control core. The experimental results show that the time-delayed fractional order adaptive sliding mode control algorithm can make the vehicle achieve autonomous balance and quickly restore its stable state while appropriate disturbance is introduced.
Language: en