Abstract

In this paper, a time-delayed fractional order adaptive sliding mode control algorithm is proposed for a two-wheel self-balancing vehicle system. The closed-loop system is proved based on the Lyapunov-Razumikhin function. The switching function is designed to make the system robust when facing uncertainties and external disturbances. It is designed to avoid monotonically increasing gains and can handle state-dependent uncertainties without a prior bound. The two-wheel self-balancing vehicle used in the experiment consists of a gyroscope MPU-6050 and accelerometer, a motor driving circuit composed of a motor driving chip TB6612FNG, and STM32F103x8B that is selected as the control core. The experimental results show that the time-delayed fractional order adaptive sliding mode control algorithm can make the vehicle achieve autonomous balance and quickly restore its stable state while appropriate disturbance is introduced.

