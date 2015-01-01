|
Citation
|
Alonzo D. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32845176
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Studies suggest there may be perceived secondary advantages to engaging in suicidal behavior that impact the help-seeking behavior of at-risk individuals. Aims: The aim of this study was to assess the views of patients with depression regarding the advantages and disadvantages of engaging in suicidal behavior using a decisional balance worksheet (DBW) to inform prevention and intervention efforts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; advantages; decisional balance worksheet; depressed adults; disadvantages