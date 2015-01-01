Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a strong predictor of suicide attempts (SA). Characteristics of NSSI have been shown to influence the NSSI-SA relationship; however, the temporal nature of this association is understudied. Aims: This study aimed to elucidate the NSSI-SA relationship by examining the association between NSSI characteristics and time lapsed from NSSI onset to first SA.



METHOD: Participants were 111 individuals with a history of NSSI that preceded their first SA who completed a series of self-report measures.



RESULTS: NSSI methods of cutting and burning, and the anti-dissociation function, were associated with a shorter transition time from NSSI to SA. Earlier age of NSSI onset and the interpersonal boundaries function were related to a longer time to transition. Limitations: This sample size was limited, and data were collected cross-sectionally.



CONCLUSION: Findings provide foundational knowledge regarding NSSI characteristics to inform theoretical models of the NSSI-SA association. This information can inform suicide risk assessments among those with a history of NSSI.

Language: en