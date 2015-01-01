|
Citation
|
O'Loughlin C, Burke TA, Ammerman BA. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32845177
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a strong predictor of suicide attempts (SA). Characteristics of NSSI have been shown to influence the NSSI-SA relationship; however, the temporal nature of this association is understudied. Aims: This study aimed to elucidate the NSSI-SA relationship by examining the association between NSSI characteristics and time lapsed from NSSI onset to first SA.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
self-harm; suicide risk; suicidality; onset; transition