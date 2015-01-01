SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Loughlin C, Burke TA, Ammerman BA. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000715

32845177

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a strong predictor of suicide attempts (SA). Characteristics of NSSI have been shown to influence the NSSI-SA relationship; however, the temporal nature of this association is understudied. Aims: This study aimed to elucidate the NSSI-SA relationship by examining the association between NSSI characteristics and time lapsed from NSSI onset to first SA.

METHOD: Participants were 111 individuals with a history of NSSI that preceded their first SA who completed a series of self-report measures.

RESULTS: NSSI methods of cutting and burning, and the anti-dissociation function, were associated with a shorter transition time from NSSI to SA. Earlier age of NSSI onset and the interpersonal boundaries function were related to a longer time to transition. Limitations: This sample size was limited, and data were collected cross-sectionally.

CONCLUSION: Findings provide foundational knowledge regarding NSSI characteristics to inform theoretical models of the NSSI-SA association. This information can inform suicide risk assessments among those with a history of NSSI.


Language: en

Keywords

self-harm; suicide risk; suicidality; onset; transition

