Frei JM, Sazhin V, Fick M, Yap K. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
32845179
Psychiatric hospitalization can cause significant distress for patients. Research has shown that to cope with the stress, patients sometimes resort to self-harm. Given the paucity of research on self-harm among psychiatric inpatients, a better understanding of transdiagnostic processes as predictors of self-harm during psychiatric hospitalization is needed. The current study examined whether coping styles predicted self-harm after controlling for commonly associated factors, such as age, gender, and borderline personality disorder. Participants were 72 patients (mean age = 39.32 years, SD = 12.29, 64% male) admitted for inpatient treatment at a public psychiatric hospital in Sydney, Australia. Participants completed self-report measures of coping styles and ward-specific coping behaviors, including self-harm, in relation to coping with the stress of acute hospitalization.
Language: en
self-harm; coping; emotion regulation; emotion-oriented coping; psychiatric inpatient