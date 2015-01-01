Abstract

Introduction In the elderly population, trauma is a leading cause of utilization of healthcare, institutionalization, disability, and mortality. In this study, we will assess the injury patterns and the factors associated with the outcomes of blunt thoracic trauma in elderly individuals.



METHODS This prospective observational study was conducted in the Department of Thoracic Surgery, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi, Pakistan, from September 2019 to April 2020. The study included patients of both genders aged 60 years and above with blunt thoracic trauma. Patients with concomitant neurological injuries and penetrating trauma to the chest were excluded.



RESULTS There were a total of 80 patients in this study; majority were males (n = 66 [82.5%]). The mean age was 70.18 ± 8.3 years. Road traffic accident was the most common mode of injury (n = 45 [56.3%]) followed by fall (n = 32 [40%]). Hemothorax and hemopneumothorax were the most common primary diagnosis. Rib fractures were encountered in 72 (90%) patients. Mortality rate was 21.3% (n = 17). Factors significantly related to mortality were age ≥ 80 years (p = 0.00), tension pneumothorax (p = 0.036), pre-existing cardiopulmonary disease (p = 0.032), blood loss ≥ 500 mL (p = 0.004), flail chest (p = 0.018), and chest trauma score ≥ 5 (p = 0.001). Mean hospital stay in our study was 5.3 ± 3.4 days. Factors lengthening hospital stay by more than five days included lung contusion (p = 0.02), more than two rib fractures (p = 0.004), hemopneumothorax (p = 0.026), pneumonia (p = 0.003), acute respiratory distress syndrome (p = 0.003), and flail chest (p = 0.013).



CONCLUSIONS Elderly patients with blunt thoracic trauma have higher mortality. Proactive evaluation of injuries using the chest trauma score in the elderly population helps in recognizing patients at high risk of mortality and helps in the timely management to prevent adverse outcomes.

