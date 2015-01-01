Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries caused by firearms are fortunately rare in the field of ophthalmology. The treatment of an affected patient is a special challenge both ophthalmologically and emotionally.



METHODS: We report on seven consecutive cases of patients with an orbital gunshot injury who presented in a university hospital over a period of 11 years. The course of events leading to the injury with the weapon involved, the type of projectile, the injury pattern, cranial imaging, treatment and course were evaluated.



RESULTS: A total of seven cases of injuries caused by firearms could be documented and evaluated in the period 2007-2018. All seven patients were male. The average age was 44 ± 27.5 years. Of the injuries five were caused by a suicide attempt and two by an accident. Firearms were used except for one injury caused by a crossbow. There was a retained projectile in four of the cases, the bullet went through the body in two cases and one of the cases presented with a ricochet shot. The final visual acuity was unilateral amaurosis in 1 case and bilateral amaurosis in another case, 1/35 (measured at 1 m) in 1 case, while it varied between 0.2 and 0.7 in the other 4 cases. No patient died as a direct consequence of the firearm injury.



CONCLUSION: Injuries caused by firearms are relatively rare in Germany and mostly have a suicidal background. The pattern of the injury of the ocular structures is very variable. A reconstruction attempt is principally recommended. In the care of patients interdisciplinary cooperation between ophthalmologists and neurosurgeons, orofacial surgeons, ear nose and throat (ENT) surgeons and psychiatrists is necessary.

Language: de