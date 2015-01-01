Abstract

PURPOSE: Acquired brain injury (ABI) diminishes quality of life (QoL) of affected individuals and their families. Fortunately, new multidimensional instruments such as the calidad de vida en daño cerebral (CAVIDACE) scale are available. However, differences in self- and proxy-reported QoL remain unclear. Therefore, this study examined these differences and identified predictors of QoL among individuals with ABI.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study comprised 393 adults with ABI (men: 60%; Mage= 54.65, SD = 14.51). Self-, family-, and professional-reported QoL were assessed using the CAVIDACE scale. Other personal and social variables were assessed as predictors of QoL.



RESULTS: Professionals had the lowest QoL scores (M = 1.88, SD = 0.45), followed by family members (M = 2.02, SD = 0.44) and individuals with ABI (M = 2.10, SD = 0.43). Significant differences were found for almost all QoL domains, finding the highest correlations between family and professional proxy measures (r = 0.63). Hierarchical regression analysis revealed that sociodemographic, clinical, rehabilitation, personal, and social variables were significant predictors of QoL.



CONCLUSIONS: It is necessary to use both self- and proxy-report measures of QoL. Additionally, the identification of the variables that impact QoL permits us to modify the interventions that are offered to these individuals accordingly. Implications for rehabilitation Acquired brain injury (ABI) causes significant levels of disability and affects several domains of functioning, which in turn can adversely affect quality of life (QoL). QoL is a multidimensional construct that is affected by numerous factors: sociodemographic, clinical, personal, social, etc; and also, with aspects related to the rehabilitation they receive after ABI. Rehabilitation programs should address the different domains of functioning that have been affected by ABI. Based on research findings about the QoL's predictors, modifications could be made in the rehabilitation process; paying special attention to the depressive- and anosognosia process, as well as the importance of promoting social support, community integration, and resilience.

Language: en