Lipton R, Banerjee A, Ponicki WR, Gruenewald PJ, Morrison C. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32844478
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Previous research on alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes (AMVC) share a substantial limitation: sources of geographic variations in background crash risks may confound estimated spatial relationships between alcohol outlets and AMVCs. The aim of this study was to address this concern by examining, spatial-temporally, relationships between alcohol outlets and AMVCs adjusting for a set of six roadway characteristics that may be, independently, related to crash risks. While most similar studies focus on one metropolitan area, we use a unique sample of 50 cities.
Language: en
drunk driving; alcohol outlets; motor vehicle crashes; roadway data; spatial modelling