Wastler HM, Moe AM, Pine JG, Breitborde NJK. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/eip.13023

32852887

Individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) are at elevated risk for suicide. The current study explored the applicability of the Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicide (IPTS) as a model for understanding suicide in FEP. Thirty-nine individuals with FEP completed measures of thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, acquired capability for suicide, and suicidal ideation.

RESULTS indicate that participants with recent suicidal ideation have greater levels of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness than those without recent suicidal ideation. In contrast, the interaction of IPTS variables did not predict the severity of suicidal ideation across the entire sample. These findings suggest that burdensomeness and belongingness differentiate between individuals with and without suicidal ideation, although these constructs might be less useful in predicting the severity of suicidal ideation among individuals with psychosis. Further research is needed to understand both transdiagnostic and unique risk factors that contribute to the high rates of suicide in this population.


schizophrenia; suicidal ideation; psychosis; interpersonal theory of suicide

