Wastler HM, Moe AM, Pine JG, Breitborde NJK. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32852887
Individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) are at elevated risk for suicide. The current study explored the applicability of the Interpersonal-Psychological Theory of Suicide (IPTS) as a model for understanding suicide in FEP. Thirty-nine individuals with FEP completed measures of thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, acquired capability for suicide, and suicidal ideation.
Language: en
schizophrenia; suicidal ideation; psychosis; interpersonal theory of suicide