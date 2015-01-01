Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess the incidence of fatal hemorrhage complicated with methamphetamine (MA) poisoning and to examine the postmortem computed tomography (PMCT) features of fatal intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) with and without MA poisoning. The study also attempted to determine the differences in PMCT between those two groups. Consecutive medicolegal autopsy data from November 2011 to February 2018 were searched for 3044 cases. First, the incidence and distribution of all cases of nontraumatic fatal hemorrhage with various causes were examined. Second, cases of ICH on the basal ganglia and brain stem were extracted. The PMCT findings were compared with respect to nine parameters: volume of hematoma, ventricular perforation, midline shift distance, aortic calcification, calcification of aortic valve, calcification of coronary artery, cardiothoracic ratio, circumference of ascending aorta, and volume of bladder contents. Of the 3044 cases, 97 were nontraumatic fatal hemorrhage; of these 97 cases, 20 were classified as MA poisoning with 9 ICH cases, and 60 cases were classified as non-MA poisoning with 14 ICH cases. A statistically significant difference in ages was observed between the two groups. On PMCT comparison of ICH, statistically significant differences were evident in the midline shift distance and calcification of the aortic valve. Forensic radiologists should be aware of the possibility of ICH with MA poisoning if fatal hemorrhage is detected on PMCT. Younger age, less calcification of the aortic valve, and a remarkable midline shift may be the keys to recognition.

