Thangavelu B, LaValle CR, Egnoto MJ, Nemes J, Boutte AM, Kamimori GH. Front. Neurol. 2020; 11: e620.
32849168 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Overpressure (OP) is an increase in air pressure above normal atmospheric levels. Military personnel are repeatedly exposed to low levels of OP caused by various weapon systems. Repeated OP may increase risk of neurological disease or psychological disorder diagnoses. A means to detect early phase effects that may be relevant to brain trauma remain elusive. Therefore, development of quantitative and objective OP-mediated effects during acute timeframes would vastly augment point-of-care or field-based decisions. This pilot study evaluated the amplitude of traumatic brain injury (TBI)-associated biomarkers in serum as a consequence of repeated OP exposure from.50-caliber rifle use over training multiple days.
traumatic brain injury; .50 caliber rifle training; amyloid beta peptides; low-level blast; occupational exposure; overpressure; serum biomarkers