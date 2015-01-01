|
Day GS, Babulal GM, Rajasekar G, Stout S, Roe CM. Front. Neurol. 2020; 11: e678.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
32849180 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Safe driving requires integration of higher-order cognitive and motor functions, which are commonly compromised in patients with antibody-mediated encephalitis (AME) associated with N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors or leucine-rich glioma-inactivated 1 autoantibodies. How these deficits influence the return to safe driving is largely unknown. Recognizing this, we piloted non-invasive remote monitoring technology to longitudinally assess driving behaviors in recovering AME patients.
driving; antibody-mediated; autoantibodies; autoimmune; encephalitis; LGI1; N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor