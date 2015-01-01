Abstract

Aging is associated with changes in lower-body functioning. The extent to which lower-body function is associated with cognitive changes over time is unclear, especially among older Hispanics, a high-risk population for declines in physical and cognitive functioning. We sought to determine if the association between lower-body functioning and cognitive decline over 9-years differentially varied with respect to balance, gait speed, lower-body strength (chair stands), or a summary score of the three measures. This retrospective cohort study used clinical performance data from the Hispanic Established Populations for the Epidemiologic Study of the Elderly (H-EPESE). Cognitive function was measured using the Mini-Mental Status Exam. Linear mixed modeling was used to investigate the association between lower-body function and cognitive decline, controlling for patients' demographic and health characteristics. We found that gait speed and timed chair stands but not balance were associated with accelerated cognitive decline in Mexican-Americans age 75 years and older. These parameters of lower-body function can be feasibly measured in any clinic. As limitations in lower-body functioning may be an early marker of cognitive decline, this suggests an opportunity for the development of interventions to slow cognitive and physical disablement and promote successful aging among persons older than 75 years.

