Abstract

Suicide is a public health concern in the United States, particularly among Hispanics. Research indicates a number of social factors negatively contribute to the problem, including stigma of psychiatric illness in the Hispanic culture. A paucity of research in this area exists, and if not addressed, then suicide rates could continue to increase among Hispanics. The interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide could be used by clinicians and researchers to explore the phenomenon of suicide among Hispanics. Such research could potentially meet national suicide prevention goals and guide clinicians in creating culturally sensitive suicide outreach programs for at-risk Hispanics. Multicultural strategies aimed to serve minority, underserved, and vulnerable populations could also reduce mental health disparities. Recommendations for clinical practice, research, and health care policy are included in this report.

