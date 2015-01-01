|
Kamboozia N, Ameri M, Hosseinian SM. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32851911
The purpose of this study was to develop models to predict the severity of pedestrian accidents on rural roads of Guilan, Iran. Therefore, the probability of occurrence of any type of accidents was measured using the accident data from March 2014 to March 2019. Eleven independent variables affecting the severity of pedestrian accidents as well as statistical analysis such as the frequency analysis, Friedman test and factor analysis, and modeling including multiple logistic regression and artificial neural networks using multi-layer perceptron (MLP) and radius basis function (RBF) have been used.
Language: en
Safety; factor analysis; Friedman test; multiple logistic regression; rural accidents