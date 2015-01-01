|
Citation
|
Blinka L, Šablatúrová N, Ševčíková A, Husarova D. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32844251
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Excessive internet use (EIU) has been studied predominantly within the context of individual risk factors. Less attention has been paid to social factors, especially in a fashion complex enough to include the multiple domains of adolescent socialization. This study examined the relationship between EIU and constraints within family, school, peer groups, and neighbourhoods, while controlling for emotional and behavioural difficulties.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Excessive internet use; Internet addiction; Problematic neighbourhood; Social constraints