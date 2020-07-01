|
Stepanyan ST, Natsuaki MN, Cheong Y, Hastings PD, Zahn-Waxler C, Klimes-Dougan B. J. Adolesc. 2020; 84: 45-55.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32853861
INTRODUCTION: While peer delinquency is a known mediator between early pubertal timing and externalizing behaviors, little is known about factors that could protect against the adverse influence of peer delinquency. This study assesses the possible moderating role of cognitive flexibility, which is one index of executive functioning that facilitates flexible and adaptive responses to challenging situations. We assessed the interactive influence of peer delinquency and cognitive flexibility in the association between pubertal maturation and externalizing behaviors in boys and girls.
Language: en
Cognitive flexibility; Adolescence; Externalizing behaviors; Peer delinquency; Pubertal timing