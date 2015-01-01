SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Capoun T, Krykorkova J. J. Anal. Methods Chem. 2020; 2020: e8857210.

(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2020/8857210

32850173 PMCID

General conditions and requirements for an internal standard useful in the determination of chemical warfare agents (CWAs) by the method of gas chromatography coupled with mass detection (GC/MS) were defined. The determination is based on a GC/MS analysis of a mixture of a CWA with an internal standard, conversion of the TIC chromatogram to a chromatogram extracted at a particular m/z ratio, and calculation of the CWA concentration from the internal standard concentration, response factor, and chromatographic peak areas. Available internal standards were identified, and they were verified for seven organophosphorus nerve-paralysing agents. Corresponding response factors were determined as a ratio of gradients of the linear functions of the peak area and compound concentration. Linearity, repeatability, and accuracy of the measurements were evaluated. The determination can be performed on all GC/MS systems of the Fire Rescue Service of the Czech Republic (FRS), where no CWA standards are available.


