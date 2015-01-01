Abstract

Group therapy is a widely utilized and empirically supported treatment for victims of child sexual abuse (CSA). An important aspect of trauma-focused groups for CSA is the composition and presentation of a trauma narrative as part of a gradual exposure process. One challenge in the creation of a trauma narrative in group is the contagious avoidance that may be present if group members are reluctant to engage in the development of a trauma narrative. Creative group therapeutic interventions can assist in mitigating avoidance, a hallmark of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), by reducing resistance to constructing and processing the trauma narrative in CSA group treatment. Additionally, creative expressive arts interventions are a developmentally tailored approach to trauma narratives for young children with limited language as well as for traumatized youth who do not have words accessible to describe their CSA. This manuscript presents a wide array of creative therapeutic activities that can be utilized for creation and processing of the trauma narrative and facilitating cohesion and coping in group therapy for CSA. Using these expressive arts techniques can support youth in preparing for the trauma narrative and providing a space to process their CSA.

