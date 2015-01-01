Abstract

BACKGROUND: Red blood cell distribution width (RDW) has been validated valuable in predicting outcome and acute kidney injury (AKI) in several clinical settings. The aim of this study was to explore whether RDW is associated with outcome and AKI in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: Patients admitted to our hospital for TBI from January 2015 to August 2018 were included in this study. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to identify risk factors of AKI and outcome in patients with TBI. The value of RDW in predicting AKI and outcome was evaluated by receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve.



RESULTS: Three hundred and eighteen patients were included in this study. The median of RDW was 14.25%. We divided subjects into two groups based on the median and compared difference of variables between two groups. The incidence of AKI and mortality was higher in high RDW (RDW > 14.25) group (31.45% vs 9.43%, P < .001; 69.81% vs 29.56%, P < .001). Spearman's method showed RDW was moderately associated with 90-day Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) (P < .001). In multivariate logistic regression analysis, RDW, lymphocyte, chlorine, and serum creatinine were risk factors of AKI. And Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), glucose, chlorine, AKI, and RDW were risk factors of mortality. The area under the ROC curve (AUC) of RDW for predicting AKI and mortality was 0.724 (0.662-0.786) and 0.754 (0.701-0.807), respectively. Patients with higher RDW were likely to have shorter median survival time (58 vs 70, P < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Red blood cell distribution width is an independent risk factor of AKI and mortality in patients with TBI.

