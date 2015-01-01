Abstract

Older adults often rely on family and friends for care and support. Individuals providing support can take advantage of their vulnerabilities, resulting in neglect, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, or financial exploitation. Conventional approaches, which older adults are often reluctant to pursue, utilize social service interventions, criminal justice responses, civil litigation, and case review multi-disciplinary teams. This project explored providers' perspectives on using restorative processes, alternative approaches that bring together the person harmed, the person committing the harm, and the community to address the harm and repair relationships. Researchers recruited and interviewed providers working with abused older adults, as referred by a community-based elder justice working group. Providers perceived that restorative processes have the potential to address and prevent social isolation, which often leads to elder abuse. We recommend providers explore restorative processes to address elder abuse, paying attention to implementation barriers and identifying appropriate methods for supporting and maintaining outcomes.

Language: en