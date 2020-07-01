SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nichter B, Hill M, Norman S, Haller M, Pietrzak RH. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 130: 231-239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2020.07.041

PMID

32846327

Abstract

BACKGROUND: A burgeoning body of research suggests that specific types of combat experiences may be a stronger predictor of suicidality among veterans than a history of combat exposure itself. To date, however, little population-based data exist about these associations in representative samples of veterans. This study examined the association between overall severity of combat exposure and specific combat experiences with suicidal ideation and suicide attempt(s) (SI/SA) in a nationally representative sample of combat veterans.

METHODS: Data were from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative survey of U.S. combat veterans (n = 1100). Analyses (a) compared veterans with/without current SI and lifetime SA on sociodemographic, military, and clinical characteristics; and (b) examined associations between overall combat exposure and specific combat experiences, and SI/SA.

RESULTS: Hierarchical regression analyses revealed that overall combat exposure was positively, albeit weakly, associated with SI/SA, after adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics and lifetime trauma burden [odds ratios (ORs) = 1.02-1.03]. Combat experiences involving direct exposure to death, killing, or grave injury were independently associated with SI/SA (ORs = 1.46-1.70), whereas several general combat experiences (e.g., combat patrols) were negatively associated with SI/SA (ORs = 0.44-0.65).

DISCUSSION: Results indicate that U.S. combat veterans who have witnessed others be killed or wounded in combat are at substantially higher risk for SI/SA relative to those without such histories. Collectively, findings suggest that combat exposure, when examined as an aggregate severity measure, may yield a poor prognostication of suicide risk, as it may be insufficiently sensitive to detect the effects of specific combat-related experiences.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print