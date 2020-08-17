Abstract

The current study investigated the effect of an aggression management training course on reducing perceived stress levels of nurses working in mental health care settings in Jordan. This quasi-experimental pre/post study included 83 nurses (44 male, 39 female; mean age = 33 years) who completed a sociodemographic characteristics questionnaire and the Arabic Version of the Perceived Stress Scale 10-Items Questionnaire. Participants attended 32 hours of an aggression management training course and then answered the questionnaires for a second time. Female nurses reported significantly higher stress levels than male nurses before and after the training course. Paired-samples t test showed a significant decrease in the mean total score of perceived stress of all nurses after attending the training course. The results of this study highlight the need to design and implement aggression management courses, as such training can improve nurses' mental health and perceived stress levels. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

