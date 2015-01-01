Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) is a common cause of death and disability worldwide, with long-term squeal among survivors that include cognitive deficits, psychosocial and neuropsychiatric dysfunction, failure to return to pre-injury levels of work, school and inter-personal relationships, and overall reduced quality of and satisfaction with life.



Aim: The aim of this work is to review the current literature on baseline predictors of outcomes in adults post sTBI.



Method: Most of available literature on baseline predictors of outcomes in adults post sTBI were reviewed and summarized in this work.



Results: Currently, a sizeable number of composite predictors of mortality and overall function exists; however, these instruments tend to over-estimate poor outcomes and fail to address issues like cognition, psychosocial/ neuropsychiatric dysfunction, and return to work or school.



Conclusion: This article reviews currently-identified predictors of all these outcomes.

