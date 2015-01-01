SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Algethamy H. Mater. Sociomed. 2020; 32(2): 148-157.

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s) or Association for Social Medicine- Public Health of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Publisher Avicena)

10.5455/msm.2020.32.148-157

32843865 PMCID

INTRODUCTION: Severe traumatic brain injury (sTBI) is a common cause of death and disability worldwide, with long-term squeal among survivors that include cognitive deficits, psychosocial and neuropsychiatric dysfunction, failure to return to pre-injury levels of work, school and inter-personal relationships, and overall reduced quality of and satisfaction with life.

Aim: The aim of this work is to review the current literature on baseline predictors of outcomes in adults post sTBI.

Method: Most of available literature on baseline predictors of outcomes in adults post sTBI were reviewed and summarized in this work.

Results: Currently, a sizeable number of composite predictors of mortality and overall function exists; however, these instruments tend to over-estimate poor outcomes and fail to address issues like cognition, psychosocial/ neuropsychiatric dysfunction, and return to work or school.

Conclusion: This article reviews currently-identified predictors of all these outcomes.


IMPACT; outcomes; return to work; cognitive outcomes; CRASH; neuropsychiatric outcomes; predictor; Severe traumatic brain injury

