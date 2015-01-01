SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shankar R, El Kady R, Aggarwal A. Mo. Med. 2020; 117(4): 370-374.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young adults (15-24 years old). There continues to be limited access to mental health services for many patients who are in mental health crisis because of shortage of trained psychiatrist and mental health providers. Patients identified with high risk factors should get a full comprehensive psychiatric evaluation. Management should focus on preventative strategies, early identification as well as treatment with appropriate psychopharmacology and psychotherapy.


