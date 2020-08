Abstract

PURPOSES: (1) To understand the concept of workplace cyberbullying, (2) to develop a conceptual definition of workplace cyberbullying, and (3) to examine evidence on workplace cyberbullying in nursing.

METHOD: Walker and Avant's eight-step approach to concept analysis was used.

DATA SOURCE: Fifteen articles were derived from search of five databases using key terms and factored as cyber, bullying, work, place, and combined terms with nursing or harassment.

FINDINGS: Four defining attributes of workplace cyberbullying identified are persistent unwanted act stemming from the work environment, delivered through digital technology, faceless perpetrator, and boundaryless. A new conceptual definition of workplace cyberbullying is developed.

CONCLUSION: Developing a new conceptual definition of workplace cyberbullying is critical, which may be the starting point to theory and new instrument development to test the operational concepts. More research such as using a hybrid approach to develop the concept of workplace cyberbullying.

