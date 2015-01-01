|
Vieira JB, Schellhaas S, Enström E, Olsson A. Proc. Biol. Sci. 2020; 287(1933): e20201473.
Abstract
In humans and other mammals, defensive responses to danger vary with threat imminence, but it is unknown how those responses affect decisions to help conspecifics. Here, we manipulated threat imminence to investigate the impact of different defensive states on human helping behaviour. Ninety-eight healthy adult participants made trial-by-trial decisions about whether to help a co-participant avoid an aversive shock, at the risk of receiving a shock themselves. Helping decisions were prompted under imminent or distal threat, based on temporal distance to the moment of shock administration to the co-participant.
fear; altruism; defensive state; fight-or-flight; freezing; prosocial