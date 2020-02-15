Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Fibromyalgia (FM) is a condition associated with chronic pain in muscles and soft tissues. Extant literature has demonstrated an association between FM, mood symptoms and suicidal behaviour. This systematic review aims to synthesize available literature assessing the prevalence of suicidality in FM populations and qualitatively review the included articles.

METHODS: PsycINFO, Google Scholar and PubMed databases were systematically searched for studies published from database inception to 15 February 2020. Studies were included that assessed FM as a primary or co-primary disease condition, as well as an assessment of suicidal behaviour (suicidal ideations (SI), suicide attempts (SA) and death by suicide (SC)). The quality of the studies was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale.

RESULTS: 699 unique articles were reviewed for eligibility. Data were derived from nine studies (cross-sectional: k = 5; retrospective cohort: k = 4) that assessed suicidal behaviour in FM participants (SI: k = 5, SC: k = 3, SA: k = 3). Four studies assessing SI found elevated rates of SI among FM participants. Three studies found elevated risk for SC and three studies found increased SA in FM participants relative to the general population. In two studies, this association was no longer significant after adjusting for depression and other psychiatric comorbidities.

CONCLUSION: Preliminary findings suggest that FM is associated with significantly higher risks for SI, SA and SC compared to the general population. There may be unique risk factors underlying suicidal behaviour in FM patients and the interaction between FM and other known risk factors (i.e., mental illness) require further investigation.

Language: en