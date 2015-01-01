Abstract

The author summarizes the trauma/dissociation model of W.R.D. Fairbairn and applies it to the psychological development of Anders Breivik, the Norwegian mass murderer. Fairbairn's model focuses on the absolute dependency of the infant on its mother for all of its physical and psychological needs. Maternal indifference, neglect, or outright abuse is so catastrophic to the child's sense of security that he/she has to dissociate intolerable events. When dissociation is repeatedly deployed, the memories of parental failures gradually coalesce and form internal self and object structures that mirror the intolerable events that the child experienced. These unconscious views of self and other influence the central ego's perception of reality and are responsible for transferences, reenactments, and projection of the inner relational patterns onto external objects. The author concludes that Breivik's developmental history was acted out in his displaced rage toward innocent victims after being radicalized in adulthood by racist rhetoric on the internet.

