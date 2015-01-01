Abstract

This study evaluated the incidence and characteristics of all-complaint injuries, including acute and overuse injuries, in female and male youth basketball players. A total of 518 players (16±1.4 years; 38.6% females), from 63 teams, participated in this prospective cohort study. Players were observed through one competitive high school or club basketball season to record exposure and all-complaint injuries, defined as any complaint resulting from participating in basketball-related activities, including but irrespective of the need for medical attention or time-loss. Injury incidence rates and rate ratios were derived from Poisson regression with 99.4%CI (Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons). The overall injury incidence rate was 14.4 (99.4%CI: 12.2-17.0) injuries/1000 hours; 13.8 (99.4%CI: 11.2-16.8) in females and 14.8 (99.4%CI: 11.7-18.8) in males. While the incidence of injury was similar across injury classifications for female and male players, a potential lower overuse knee injury rate was noted for females vs. males [IRR=0.61 (99.4%CI: 0.34-1.07)]. The most commonly injured body location was the ankle (45%) in females and the knee (51%) in males. Overuse (vs. acute) injuries were about 2x more common in the knee while acute (vs. overuse) injuries were about 3x more common in the ankle, overall, and for female and male players. Based on an all-complaint injury definition, injury rates in competitive female and male youth basketball players are much higher than previously reported. This study provides an evidence base to inform more tailored interventions to reduce injuries in youth basketball.

Language: en