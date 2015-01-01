Abstract

Urban accessibility and congestion indicators allow us to benchmark cities. If these indicators are also available at a fine resolution, we can compare different neighbourhoods within a city. We present a dataset of different accessibility indicators for all urban areas with more than 250 thousand people in the EU27, the UK, Switzerland and Norway. Each city is analysed by means of a population grid of 500 m by 500 m and represented by a wider area covering both the densely populated urban centre and the commuting zone. To capture congestion, we measure accessibility for each grid cell at different times of the day that correspond to different traffic conditions using the detailed network and congestion information provided by TomTom.

Language: en