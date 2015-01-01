Abstract

To address growing concerns about the role of pornography use in adolescents' sexual socialization, we explored the role of callousness, relative to pornography use, in male adolescents' self-reported sexual aggressiveness. Two competing conceptualizations of this role were tested using data from a larger longitudinal research project on sexualized media use and adolescent well-being. Considering that callousness was assessed at only two waves (T2 and T4), 381 male Croatian adolescents (Mage = 15.88, SD = 0.49) who participated in both waves were included in the study. Generalized mixed effects regression modeling indicated that callousness, but not pornography use, significantly predicted sexual aggressiveness 11 months later. Callousness also moderated the association between pornography use and sexual aggressiveness, so that among participants who scored high in callousness, more frequent pornography use was related to lower odds of reporting sexual aggressiveness. High callousness is a risk factor for male adolescents' sexual aggression and should be addressed in prevention programs.

