Citation
Stevenson BL, Blevins CE, Marsh E, Feltus S, Stein M, Abrantes AM. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32851900
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emerging adulthood is a critical period for the onset of both mental health disorders and problematic alcohol use. Coping strategies can play an important role in mitigating the onset and progression of these conditions in emerging adulthood. The current study examined daily mood, coping strategy use, and alcohol use during an individualized, ecological momentary intervention (EMI).
Language: en
Keywords
coping; alcohol; emerging adulthood; EMA; EMI