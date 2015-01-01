Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging adulthood is a critical period for the onset of both mental health disorders and problematic alcohol use. Coping strategies can play an important role in mitigating the onset and progression of these conditions in emerging adulthood. The current study examined daily mood, coping strategy use, and alcohol use during an individualized, ecological momentary intervention (EMI).



OBJECTIVES: To examine the within-person relationship between mood, coping strategy use, and alcohol use.



METHODS: Emerging adults (N = 20, 55% female) in a partial hospital program for anxiety or mood disorders who endorsed drinking to cope completed a 6-week EMI to increase non-substance coping skills. The study also measured mood, coping strategy use, and alcohol use over the course of the intervention.



RESULTS: Mood and coping variables did not predict the likelihood of drinking on a given day. On drinking days, the number of pre-consumption coping strategies were related to reduced alcohol use (p =.02) and there was a significant interaction between negative mood and coping in predicting alcohol use (p <.01). When pre-consumption negative mood was high, coping strategies predicted decreased alcohol use (p =.02), but when negative mood was low, this relationship was nonsignificant.



CONCLUSIONS: Using coping skills was associated with reduced alcohol use on days when negative mood was high. Increasing non-substance coping skills may help emerging adults reduce their alcohol use in response to negative mood.

Language: en